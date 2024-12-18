17LIVE Expands Share Issuance Amid Business Combination

17LIVE Group Limited (SG:LVR) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

17LIVE Group Limited has announced the issuance of 5,096,735 new Promote Shares to Vertex SPV, increasing the total number of issued shares to 182,543,366. These shares will be listed on the Singapore Exchange, aligning with the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. This move marks a significant step in 17LIVE’s ongoing business combination with Vertex Technology Acquisition Corporation Ltd.

For further insights into SG:LVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.