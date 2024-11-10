1414 Degrees Strengthens Leadership with New Operations Head

1414 Degrees Ltd. (AU:14D) has released an update.

1414 Degrees Ltd has appointed John O’Donnell as General Manager – Operations to enhance the company’s operational efficiency as it commercialises its industrial decarbonisation technologies. With over 35 years of leadership experience in energy and infrastructure, O’Donnell is expected to drive the company’s innovative solutions in clean energy, such as SiBox and SiPHyR, which facilitate sustainable industrial processes. This strategic move aims to strengthen 1414 Degrees’ position in the renewable energy market and deliver valuable returns for shareholders.

