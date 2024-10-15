1414 Degrees Ltd. Schedules 2024 AGM

1414 Degrees Ltd. (AU:14D) has released an update.

1414 Degrees Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 14, where shareholders will review financial statements and vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of director Mr. Randolph Bowen, and approval for the previous and future share issues to Lind. The AGM will take place at HLB Mann Judd’s offices in Dulwich, SA, with all pertinent documents available online and in hard copy for shareholders.

