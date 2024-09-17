1414 Degrees Ltd Fast-Tracks SPP Closure After Major Investment

1414 Degrees Ltd. (AU:14D) has released an update.

1414 Degrees Ltd has announced the early closure of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) for September 18, 2024, following a substantial $4.7 million investment from a US institutional investor. The SPP, which has raised over $0.9 million and seen participation from all Directors, allows eligible shareholders to purchase new shares at $0.06 each. The company, a pioneer in industrial decarbonisation with innovative silicon-based energy storage technologies, appreciates the ongoing support from shareholders aiding its growth and strategic goals.

For further insights into AU:14D stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.