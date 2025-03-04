1414 Degrees Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

1414 Degrees Ltd. ( (AU:14D) ) has issued an update.

1414 Degrees Ltd. announced the application for quotation of 2,777,778 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to impact the company’s market presence by potentially increasing its liquidity and investor base.

More about 1414 Degrees Ltd.

1414 Degrees Ltd. operates in the energy industry, focusing on innovative energy storage solutions. The company is known for developing and providing thermal energy storage systems designed to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability.

YTD Price Performance: -23.33%

Average Trading Volume: 246,518

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.56M

