1414 Degrees Expands Share Issuance Amid Renewable Energy Innovations

1414 Degrees Ltd has issued over 4.3 million fully paid ordinary shares, signaling a strategic move to bolster its financial standing without investor disclosure. The company is known for its innovative silicon-based solutions aimed at industrial decarbonization, including cutting-edge technologies like SiBrick®, SiBox®, and SiPHyR™. With successful pilot projects and the Aurora Energy Project, 1414 Degrees is poised to enhance renewable energy adoption in the industry.
