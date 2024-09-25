1414 Degrees Directors’ Interests Update

1414 Degrees Ltd. (AU:14D) has released an update.

1414 Degrees Ltd. has disclosed changes in director’s interests, noting that some performance rights lapsed due to unmet performance hurdles, specifically a target share price not achieved by the set date. The company, a leader in industrial decarbonisation with innovative silicon-based energy solutions, also acknowledges a delay in releasing certain notices due to an administrative oversight. Moreover, 1414 Degrees continues to advance its renewable energy technologies, including the strategic Aurora Energy Project.

