1414 Degrees Announces Performance Rights Cessation

1414 Degrees Ltd. (AU:14D) has released an update.

1414 Degrees Limited has announced the cessation of 3.2 million performance rights due to the expiry of options or other convertible securities without exercise or conversion as of June 30, 2024. The official notification was made in a new announcement to the market on September 25, 2024. This could indicate changes in the company’s capital structure or employee incentive schemes that market watchers might find noteworthy.

