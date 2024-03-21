111, Inc. Navigates Revenue Fluctuations

111, Inc. (YI) has released an update.

111, Inc., a leader in China’s tech-enabled healthcare space, reported a slight dip in fourth-quarter 2023 revenues by 1% year-over-year, and a gross segment profit decrease of 15.5%. However, the company saw an annual revenue increase of 10.6% and a modest growth in gross segment profit of 1.1% for the fiscal year 2023. The firm remains dedicated to improving operational efficiency and expanding its services, despite an uptick in operational loss percentage compared to the previous year.

