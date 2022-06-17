tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
CMC
All News
Market News

Commercial Metals Q3 Profit More than Doubles; Smashes Estimates

Story Highlights

Commercial Metals reported a stellar Q3 beat. Robust momentum in North America’s downstream pipeline, as well as record bid activity and backlog levels on both volume and price basis, drove the results.

In this article:
In this article:
CMC

Commercial Metals (CMC) reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q3 results, significantly topping both earnings and revenue estimates, driven by robust performance across all key geographies.

However, despite the beat, shares of the company that engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products dropped 4.9% on June 16.

Q3 Beat

Notably, adjusted earnings of $2.61 per share more than doubled year-over-year and massively beat analysts’ expectations of $1.85 per share. The company reported earnings of $1.04 per share for the prior-year period.

Furthermore, revenues gained 36.2% year-over-year to $2.52 billion and exceeded consensus estimates of $2.32 billion.

CEO’s Comments

Speaking on the recently-completed Tensar acquisition, Commercial Metals CEO, Barbara R. Smith, commented, “Seeing the early results of the teams working together has only further reinforced our confidence in the strategic merits of this transaction and the potential for meaningful commercial synergies. With the onboarding of Tensar, CMC has added a highly attractive new growth platform and is creating a valuable and unique portfolio of solutions for existing and new markets.”

Wall Street’s Take

Following the upbeat results, Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth increased the price target on Commercial Metals Company to $39 from $37 and reiterated a Hold rating.

The rest of the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and two Holds. At the time of writing, the average Commercial Metals Company price target was $44.86, which implies 26.54% upside potential to current levels.

Investors Weigh In

At the time of writing, TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Commercial Metals, with 5.2% of investors increasing their exposure to CMC stock over the past 30 days.

Conclusion

Shares of CMC have gained over 17% in the past 12 months, handsomely beating the struggling and loss-making benchmark indices.

CMC’s management remains confident about continuing robust demand for each of CMC’s major product lines, driven by favorable market conditions and backed by historically high levels of contract backlog.

Positive management commentary as well as investor sentiments bode well for the stock in the long run.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Hers’ Why Reckitt Benckiser Has the Edge in the Baby Formula Market in the U.S.
RKT
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
X
JD
Tesla Hikes Price Due to High Production Costs
TSLA
Kroger Shares Drop 2% Despite Q1 Beat and Raised Guidance
KR
Stock Market Today – Friday, June 17: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Facebook, Twitter Bow to New EU Rules
META
TWTR
Microsoft Enters CRM Space With Viva Sales
MSFT
Why Did Nvidia Stock Hit a New All-Time Low?
NVDA
Roku Jumps Over 4% After-Hours; Here’s Why
ROKU
In this article:
CMC

Latest News Feed

Hers’ Why Reckitt Benckiser Has the Edge in the Baby Formula Market in the U.S.
RKT
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
X
JD
Tesla Hikes Price Due to High Production Costs
TSLA
Kroger Shares Drop 2% Despite Q1 Beat and Raised Guidance
KR
Stock Market Today – Friday, June 17: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Facebook, Twitter Bow to New EU Rules
META
TWTR
Microsoft Enters CRM Space With Viva Sales
MSFT
Why Did Nvidia Stock Hit a New All-Time Low?
NVDA
Roku Jumps Over 4% After-Hours; Here’s Why
ROKU