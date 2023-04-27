Comcast Surges on Earnings Beat, Subscriber Growth

Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) are up today after it reported earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.92, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.82 per share. Sales decreased by 4.3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $29.69 billion. This was $350 million above expectations.

Peacock revenue saw an impressive 45% jump year-over-year, coming in at $685 million. Even more impressive was its paid subscriber growth, which saw a 60% increase to 22 million subscribers in the U.S.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $44.28 on CMCSA stock, implying over 12% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure