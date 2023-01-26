tiprankstipranks
Market News

Comcast Delivers Q4 Beat; Boosts Dividend by 7.4%

Media and technology services provider Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has delivered better-than-expected fourth-quarter numbers. Revenue rose marginally by 0.7% year-over-year to $30.55 billion, outperforming estimates by $190 million.

EPS at $0.82 too came in ahead of expectations by $0.04. During the quarter, Comcast added 365,000 net new cable communications wireless customers. This was the best quarterly metric since its 2017 launch. Further, increased attendance and spending by guests helped the company’s theme parks deliver the highest adjusted EBITDA yet.

While net additions in Peacock subscribers stood at five million, net additions in Sky total customer relationships stood at 129,000.

But there’s more, Comcast has upped its quarterly dividend by 7.4% to $1.16 on an annualized basis. This is the company’s 15th consecutive annual dividend boost now.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $41.80 on Comcast, implying a 4.24% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above. That’s after the 15.4% price run-up in Comcast shares over the past month alone.

Read full Disclosure

Disclaimer

