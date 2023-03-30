Coinbase is Working with Regulators to Continue Canadian Operations

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Coinbase is Working with Regulators to Continue Canadian Operations

According to a recent report from CoinDesk, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is currently in talks with Canadian regulators in order to obtain the necessary license to continue operating in the country as they tighten regulations governing cryptocurrency platforms. Coinbase’s move follows a warning from the SEC last week, in which staff recommended enforcement action against the exchange for allegedly breaching securities laws.

Coinbase’s rival, Binance, is also seeking registration in Canada and is actively engaging with the Canadian Securities Administrators, while Blockchain.com has confirmed that it will be pulling out of Canada.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a Hold consensus rating on COIN stock based on eight Buys, seven Holds, and seven Sells. Furthermore, with an average price target of $61.50, it comes with over 5% downside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on COIN

Coinbase price target lowered to $70 from $86 at Barclays
The FlyCoinbase price target lowered to $70 from $86 at Barclays
3d ago
COIN
Short Report: Surprise GameStop profit spooks bears
BLNK
COIN
Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
BMRN
COIN
More COIN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COIN

Coinbase price target lowered to $70 from $86 at Barclays
The FlyCoinbase price target lowered to $70 from $86 at Barclays
3d ago
COIN
Short Report: Surprise GameStop profit spooks bears
The FlyShort Report: Surprise GameStop profit spooks bears
5d ago
BLNK
COIN
Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The FlyBuy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
6d ago
BMRN
COIN
More COIN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >