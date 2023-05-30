COIN Ignites Market Frenzy Following Analyst Upgrade

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

COIN Ignites Market Frenzy Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) gained in morning trading on Tuesday at the time of writing after Atlantic Equities analyst Simon Clinch upgraded the stock to a Buy from a Hold as the company is focusing on sustainable profitability and is again gaining market share when it comes to its assets under custody.

Clinch commented, “COIN’s Q1 results confirmed management’s focus on returning the business to sustainable profitability. While risks remain in the form of a weak volume backdrop, recession, regulation, and market prices, we believe COIN’s recent actions allow investors to look through towards the longer-term opportunity.”

The analyst maintained a price target of $70 on the stock, implying an upside potential of 13% at current levels, and noted that for every 10% swing in cryptocurrency market cap, it impacts the price target in the range of 7% to 8%, making Coinbase “the best way to express a view on crypto prices.”

However, overall, analysts are sidelined about COIN stock with a Hold consensus rating based on seven Buys, eight Holds, and seven Sells.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on COIN

Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
The FlyHere’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
4d ago
AMD
AULT
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
AMD
BITF
Coinbase’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Zero-Fee Service Goes International
COIN
HOOD
More COIN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COIN

Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
The FlyHere’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
4d ago
AMD
AULT
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
The FlyHere’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
11d ago
AMD
BITF
Coinbase’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Zero-Fee Service Goes International
Market NewsCoinbase’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Zero-Fee Service Goes International
11d ago
COIN
HOOD
More COIN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >