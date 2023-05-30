COIN Ignites Market Frenzy Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) gained in morning trading on Tuesday at the time of writing after Atlantic Equities analyst Simon Clinch upgraded the stock to a Buy from a Hold as the company is focusing on sustainable profitability and is again gaining market share when it comes to its assets under custody.

Clinch commented, “COIN’s Q1 results confirmed management’s focus on returning the business to sustainable profitability. While risks remain in the form of a weak volume backdrop, recession, regulation, and market prices, we believe COIN’s recent actions allow investors to look through towards the longer-term opportunity.”

The analyst maintained a price target of $70 on the stock, implying an upside potential of 13% at current levels, and noted that for every 10% swing in cryptocurrency market cap, it impacts the price target in the range of 7% to 8%, making Coinbase “the best way to express a view on crypto prices.”

However, overall, analysts are sidelined about COIN stock with a Hold consensus rating based on seven Buys, eight Holds, and seven Sells.