COIN Plunges after SEC Notice and an Analyst Downgrade

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

COIN Plunges after SEC Notice and an Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) continued to plunge by more than 10% on Thursday morning, extending their losses from Wednesday after the crypto exchange received a “Wells notice” from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

To add to the company’s woes, top-rated Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau downgraded the stock to a Hold from a Buy and raised concerns about blockchain development in the U.S. after the collapse of its three regional banks. The analyst commented, “While we remain highly supportive of blockchain/digital asset development in the U.S., under this unhealthy regulatory climate, we are increasingly worried about the fairness of enforcement actions, and the ability for the ecosystem to grow with seemingly limited and shrinking support from the banking system in the U.S.”

Even Jeffries analyst Trevor Williams termed the SEC notice as “ominous” and reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a price target of $60. The analyst’s price target implies an 8.7% downside potential at current levels. By the analyst’s estimate, the SEC notice could put COIN’s approximately 35% of net revenue at risk.

Williams commented, “We believe the notice is a likely precursor to an enforcement action, which could put revenue from alt. coin trading and staking in jeopardy if required to register with the SEC as securities.”

Overall, analysts remain sidelined about COIN stock with a Hold consensus rating based on eight Buys, eight Holds, and six Sells.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on COIN

Here’s Why Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Plunged Yesterday
Market NewsHere’s Why Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Plunged Yesterday
9h ago
COIN
Coinbase price target raised to $86 from $63 at Barclays
COIN
Coinbase strengthens commitment to Americas region with Brazil expansion
COIN
More COIN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COIN

Here’s Why Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Plunged Yesterday
Market NewsHere’s Why Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Plunged Yesterday
9h ago
COIN
Coinbase price target raised to $86 from $63 at Barclays
The FlyCoinbase price target raised to $86 from $63 at Barclays
1d ago
COIN
Coinbase strengthens commitment to Americas region with Brazil expansion
The FlyCoinbase strengthens commitment to Americas region with Brazil expansion
2d ago
COIN
More COIN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >