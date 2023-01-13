Cogeco’s (TSE:CCA) Q1-2023 Results Beat Estimates — Here are the Numbers

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Cogeco’s (TSE:CCA) Q1-2023 Results Beat Estimates — Here are the Numbers

Story Highlights

Cogeco recently announced its Fiscal Q1-2023 earnings, and both revenue and earnings beat analysts’ expectations.

After market close today, Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA), a communications company that provides Internet, video, and telephony services, reported its Fiscal Q1 2023 earnings. Its earnings per share came in at C$2.44, beating analysts’ consensus estimate of C$2.30 and registering 7.5% growth. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates six times. In addition, sales increased 6.1% year-over-year (2.3% on a constant-currency basis), with revenue hitting C$762.3 million compared to C$718.5 million. This was ahead of estimates calling for C$746.9 million in revenue.

Additionally, adjusted EBITDA increased by 5.1% — 1.8% on a constant-currency basis, and net profit increased by 3.2%. Since profits couldn’t keep up with revenue growth, it implies that CCA’s profit margin fell.

Also, the company’s free cash flow fell by 20.4% year-over-year to C$105.1 million due to increased capital expenditures related to network expansion projects. When adjusting for these projects, free cash flow increased by 12.4%, reaching C$171 million, according to the company.

Cogeco also revised its Fiscal 2023 guidance lower compared to its estimates from six months ago. CCA expects revenue growth of 0.5%-2.0% compared to 2%-4%, and adjusted EBITDA growth is expected to come in at 0.5%-2.0% compared to previous estimates of 1.5%-3.5%. Free cash flow estimates remained the same, and the figure is forecast to decline by 2%-12% due to increased investments in growth.

Is Cogeco Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Cogeco has a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys and six Holds assigned in the past three months. The average CCA price target of C$92.88 implies 13.8% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSE:CCA

Cogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat
Market NewsCogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat
6M ago
WOW! Inks Deals Totaling $1.8B to Sell 5 Service Areas; Stock Hits 52-Week High
WOW
More TSE:CCA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSE:CCA

Cogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat
Market NewsCogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat
6M ago
WOW! Inks Deals Totaling $1.8B to Sell 5 Service Areas; Stock Hits 52-Week High
Market NewsWOW! Inks Deals Totaling $1.8B to Sell 5 Service Areas; Stock Hits 52-Week High
2y ago
WOW
More TSE:CCA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >