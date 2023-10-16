Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to Debut Sprite and Absolut Vodka Pre-Mixed Cocktail

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to Debut Sprite and Absolut Vodka Pre-Mixed Cocktail
Market News

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to Debut Sprite and Absolut Vodka Pre-Mixed Cocktail

Story Highlights

Coca-Cola announced it will launch a canned pre-mixed cocktail drink made from Sprite and Absolut Vodka.

In what many partygoers may term as long overdue, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with Pernod Ricard (OTHEROTC:PRNDY) to launch a canned pre-mixed cocktail drink made from Sprite and Absolut Vodka. The partnership will be the first between the companies as Coca-Cola looks to cash in on the booming spirits market. 

According to Coca-Cola, the drink will be a pre-mixed version of Sprite and Vodka, with versions in Sprite and Sprite Zero Sugar. The drink is expected to launch in select European countries, including the United Kingdom and The Netherlands, in early 2024. 

The companies expect the product to see a positive reception, considering that lemon-lime soft drinks are popular bases for cocktail mixes. “Sprite is a wonderful pairing for Absolut, and I’m convinced that our joining forces will bring the whole alcohol [ready-to-drink] category to the next level,” said Pernod CEO Alexandre Ricard.

For Coca-Cola, the partnership is a chance for the company to widen its foray into the pre-mixed cocktails market. Last year, the firm penned an agreement with Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) to debut a ready-to-drink pre-mixed cocktail option in Mexico and the U.S. 

“We keep consumers at the center of everything we do as we continue to develop our portfolio as a total beverage company,” noted Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey. He added that the company plans to expand further into the alcohol ready-to-drink space through some of its most recognizable brands. 

What is the Future Price of KO Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on KO stock based on 10 Buys, three Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Furthermore, the average KO price target of $66.23 per share implies 24.11% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

PepsiCo Stock (NASDAQ:PEP): Can It Retain Its Fizz after Upbeat Q3 Results?
Stock Analysis & IdeasPepsiCo Stock (NASDAQ:PEP): Can It Retain Its Fizz after Upbeat Q3 Results?
2d ago
KO
PEP
Coca-Cola price target lowered to $59 from $70 at Barclays
The FlyCoca-Cola price target lowered to $59 from $70 at Barclays
4d ago
KO
Coca-Cola price target lowered to $65 from $74 at Citi
The FlyCoca-Cola price target lowered to $65 from $74 at Citi
5d ago
KO
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >