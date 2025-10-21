Coca-Cola (KO) Is About to Report Q3 Earnings Today. Here’s What to Expect

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Coca-Cola (KO) Is About to Report Q3 Earnings Today. Here’s What to Expect

Story Highlights

Coca-Cola is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on October 21. Wall Street is bullish on KO stock ahead of the Q3 earnings.

Coca-Cola (KO) Is About to Report Q3 Earnings Today. Here’s What to Expect

Beverage giant Coca-Cola (KO) is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, October 21. KO stock has risen 12% year-to-date, as investors believe in its resilience, solid brand name, pricing power, and ability to navigate ongoing macro and tariff challenges. Wall Street expects Coca-Cola to report Q3 earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78, reflecting a 1.3% year-over-year decline.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Meanwhile, the company is expected to report revenue of $12.41 billion, indicating a 4% growth over the prior-year quarter.

Analysts’ Views Ahead of Coca-Cola’s Q3 Earnings

Heading into the Q3 results, Piper Sandler analyst Mike Lavery kept an Overweight rating on Coca-Cola with a price target of $80, pointing to new retail moves and product launches as key growth drivers.

Lavery said Coca-Cola is working more closely with convenience stores to increase sales. The company is rolling out mini cans that will now be sold as single-serve drinks for the first time. This gives shoppers more options, especially those who want smaller portions or cheaper buys. The cans fit easily into coolers without replacing other products, and early tests have already boosted sales.

He also noted that Coca-Cola is pushing new products and strong marketing, including upcoming launches like Coca-Cola Cherry Float, the return of Sprite + Tea, and Powerade Power Water. A major global ad campaign tied to next year’s World Cup is also expected to lift demand and support further growth.

Here’s What Options Traders Anticipate Ahead of KO’s Q3 Earnings

Using TipRanks’ Options tool, we can see what options traders are expecting from the stock immediately after its earnings report. The expected earnings move is determined by calculating the at-the-money straddle of the options closest to expiration after the earnings announcement. If this sounds complicated, don’t worry, the Options tool does this for you.

Indeed, it currently says that options traders are expecting about a 3.02% move in either direction in Coca-Cola stock in reaction to Q3 results.

Is KO a Good Stock to Buy? 

Currently, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Coca-Cola stock based on 15 unanimous Buy recommendations. The average KO stock price target of $78.86 indicates 15.23% upside potential from current levels.

See more KO analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement