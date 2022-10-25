Coca-Cola Delivers Fizzy Q3, Beats Estimates

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported strong Q3 results with revenues of $11.1 billion, up 10% year-over-year, beating analysts’ estimates by $600 million.

Adjusted earnings came in at $0.69 per share for the beverage giant, a rise of 7% year-over-year in the third quarter and surpassing Street estimates of $0.64 per share.

James Quincey, Chairman, and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company stated, “Our business is resilient amidst a dynamic operating and macroeconomic environment. We are investing in our strong portfolio of brands, which is a cornerstone of our ability to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders.”

The company also raised its FY22 guidance with comparable currency-neutral adjusted EPS expected to grow in the range of 15% to 16% and comparable adjusted EPS anticipated to rise between 6% and 7%, versus $2.32 in 2021.