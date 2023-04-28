Cloud Slowdown Overshadows Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q1 Earnings Beat

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Cloud Slowdown Overshadows Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q1 Earnings Beat

Story Highlights

E-commerce giant Amazon’s Q1 results exceeded expectations. However, shares fell as investors seem worried about continued slowdown in the company’s cloud business.

Tech giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced market-beating results for the first quarter. Nonetheless, shares declined 2% after rallying initially in Thursday’s extended trading session as the company cautioned about further deceleration in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud business.

Continued Slowdown in AWS Growth

Amazon’s Q1 2023 revenue grew over 9% to $127.4 billion, with AWS revenue rising about 16% to $21.4 billion. While AWS segment’s revenue growth was better than the growth in the company’s e-commerce revenue, investors are concerned about the persistent slowdown in the segment’s business. AWS segment’s revenue grew 20% and 28% in Q4 and Q3 2022, respectively.

Given that the AWS cloud business is considered to be a key growth driver, the company’s commentary on further slowdown added to investors’ woes. Moreover, investors are worried about AWS losing market share to rival Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure.  

During the Q1 earnings call, Amazon’s CFO Brian Olsavsky said, “As expected, customers continue to evaluate ways to optimize their cloud spending in response to these tough economic conditions in the first quarter.”

The CFO further added that customers continued to optimize their spending in the second quarter, with April AWS revenue growth down about 500 basis points compared to the movement seen in the first quarter. Olsavsky said that the AWS sales and support teams are working with the customers amid the ongoing macro challenges and emphasized the focus on the long-term growth of the business.      

Meanwhile, Amazon is improving its profitability by lowering its costs through various initiatives, including 27,000 job cuts announced over recent months. On the positive side, the growth potential of the company’s advertising business seems attractive. In Q1 2023, advertising revenue grew 21% to $9.51 billion. The company attributed this growth to its vast e-commerce customer base and huge investments in machine learning.

Is Amazon a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating for Amazon stock is based on 35 Buys and one Hold. The average price target of $135.50 suggests 23.4% upside. Shares have risen 31% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMZN

AMZN Slips Despite Earnings Wins, Decent Outlook
Market NewsAMZN Slips Despite Earnings Wins, Decent Outlook
11h ago
AMZN
Tech is Back. 3 ETFs to Invest in the Sector
ACN
CRM
Amazon is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

AMZN Slips Despite Earnings Wins, Decent Outlook
Market NewsAMZN Slips Despite Earnings Wins, Decent Outlook
11h ago
AMZN
Tech is Back. 3 ETFs to Invest in the Sector
Stock Analysis & IdeasTech is Back. 3 ETFs to Invest in the Sector
14h ago
ACN
CRM
Amazon is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects
15h ago
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >