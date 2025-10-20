CLF Earnings: Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rallies Despite Misses

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

CLF Earnings: Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rallies Despite Misses

Story Highlights

Cleveland-Cliffs stock rallied on Monday even after the company missed Wall Street’s Q3 estimates.

CLF Earnings: Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rallies Despite Misses

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) stock rallied on Monday after the steel production company posted its Q3 2025 earnings report. That’s despite the company’s adjusted earnings per share of -51 cents, which missed Wall Street’s estimate of -45 cents. It was also a wider loss per share compared to the -33 cents reported in the same period of the year prior.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cleveland-Cliffs reported revenue of $4.73 billion, another miss compared to the analyst estimate of $4.9 billion. However, the company’s revenue did climb 3.5% year-over-year from $4.57 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves attributed this to “a richer sales mix and improved pricing, further bolstered by our continued execution on costs.” He also said the company expects this trend to accelerate in 2026 with the end of the ArcelorMittal (MT) slab supply contract in December.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock was up 9.23% in pre-market trading on Monday, following a 1.77% dip on Friday. The shares have climbed 41.7% year-to-date but were still down 2.35% over the past 12 months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Guidance

Cleveland-Cliffs updated its full-year 2025 guidance in its latest earnings report. The company expects:

  • Capital expenditures of roughly $525 million, down from its previous estimate of $600 million.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses of approximately $550 million, compared to its prior guidance of $575 million.
  • Steel unit cost reductions maintained at about $50 per net ton compared to 2024.
  • Depreciation, depletion and amortization maintained at around $1.2 billion.
  • Cash pension and OPEB payments and contributions maintained at roughly $150 million.

Goncalves also commented on a potential deal that could benefit Cleveland-Cliffs shareholders. He said, “This past quarter, we entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with a major global steel producer, which seeks to leverage our unmatched U.S. footprint and trade-compliant operations. We expect the ultimate outcome of this MoU to be highly accretive to our shareholders. We look forward to sharing more on this ongoing development soon.”

Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, the analysts’ consensus rating for Cleveland-Cliffs is Moderate Buy, based on three Buy and six Hold ratings over the past three months. With that comes an average CLF stock price target of $12.46, representing a potential 6.46% downside for the shares. These ratings and price targets will likely change as analysts update their coverage following today’s earnings report.

See more CLF stock analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement