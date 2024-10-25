Class Action Lawsuit Against Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Class Action Lawsuit Against Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)
Market News

Class Action Lawsuit Against Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

A class action lawsuit was filed against Agenus Inc. (AGEN) by Levi & Korsinsky on September 6, 2024. The plaintiffs (shareholders) alleged that they bought AGEN stock at artificially inflated prices between January 23, 2023 and July 17, 2024 (Class Period) and are now seeking compensation for their financial losses. Investors who bought Agenus stock during that period can click here to learn about joining the lawsuit.

Agenus is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for people suffering from cancer. Agenus is an inmuno-oncology company engaged in leveraging the body’s immune system to fight cancer and infectious diseases.

Agenus’ claims about the development of “botensilimab/balstilimab combination drug,” an investigational therapy for the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC), are at the heart of the current complaint.

Agenus’ Misleading Claims

According to the lawsuit, Agenus and three of its senior officers (Individual Defendants) repeatedly made false and misleading public statements throughout the Class Period. Particularly, they are accused of omitting truthful information about the efficacy of the botensilimab (BOT)/balstilimab (BAL) combination and ancillary issues from SEC filings and related material.

For instance, during the Class Period, the defendants time and again reiterated the importance of the combined power of BOT and BAL, on a stand-alone or combined basis, in the treatment of a broad spectrum of cancer.

In a March 2023 press release, the CEO stated that Agenus has entered 2023 with a solid and diverse clinical pipeline of immune-oncology programs. Similarly, in an October 2023 press release, the company’s CMO stated that BOT alone or in combination with BAL or other standard therapies positions Agenus to provide effective care for cancer patients in early and late-stage tumors.

However, subsequent events (discussed below) revealed that Agenus allegedly misled investors about the potential benefits of the combined therapeutic power of BOT and BAL and the company’s future prospects.

Plaintiffs’ Arguments

The plaintiffs maintain that the Defendants deceived investors by lying and withholding critical information about the company’s business practices and prospects during the Class Period. Importantly, the Defendants are accused of misleading investors about the efficacy of the combination of BOT and BAL in the treatment of cancer.

The information became clear in a press release issued on July 18, 2024. The company announced the results from the end of Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for the prospective future combination of “botensilimab (BOT) and balstilimab (BAL) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (r/rMSS CRC) with no active liver metastases (NLM).”

In this context, the FDA noted that it is not advisable to submit the results in support of an accelerated approval of the combined drug. This is because the FDA believed that “objective response rates may not translate to survival benefit.” Following the news, AGEN shares collapsed 58.8% on July 18.

To conclude, Agenus made unrealistic claims about the potential of the combined power of botensilimab (BOT) and balstilimab (BAL) in the treatment of certain cancers and the commercialization prospects. Year-to-date, AGEN stock has lost 73.4%, causing massive damage to shareholder returns.

Disclosure

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Agenus presents data on botensilimab/balstilimab clinical responses
AGEN
Joseph E. Levi
Premium
Agenus Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations – Contact Levi & Korsinsky LLP Before November 05, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights – AGEN
AGEN
Go Ad-Free with Our App