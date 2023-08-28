Citi’s Warning: Semiconductor Slowdown on the Horizon

Citi’s recent analysis indicates potential vulnerabilities in the semiconductor sector, particularly impacting stalwarts like AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Its assessments in Asia suggest a slowdown in the non-AI data center and analog market segments. The current stock performance in these sectors appears to correlate with this observation, and the real economic implications may become more evident later in the year.

Analyst Christopher Danely suggests caution, anticipating that semiconductor stocks may encounter market pressures through October due to fundamental weaknesses coupled with high valuations. Nevertheless, projections for 2024 are largely positive, with expectations of the sector rebounding post-inventory adjustments.

Overall, analysts expect more from AMD stock versus INTC stock. Indeed, INTC is rated a Hold with over 9% upside potential, whereas AMD is a Strong Buy with over 39% upside.

