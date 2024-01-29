Citi Analyst Upgrades American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) Citing Post-Pandemic Strength

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) gained in pre-market trading after top-rated Citi analyst Stephen Trent upgraded AAL to a Buy from a Hold and raised the price target to $20 from $14 earlier. The analyst’s price target implies an upside potential of 32.2% at current levels.

Trent cited the airline’s diversified revenue streams and strong demand for its premium cabin services that give it an advantage in the post-pandemic era. The analyst remained positive about American Airlines’ focus on reducing debt, and low capex, and expects the airline major’s industry-wide capacity constraints to sustain its stock performance.

AAL had delivered better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter.

What is the Future of AAL Stock?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about AAL stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, four Holds, and two Sells. Over the past year, AAL has slid by more than 5%, and the average AAL price target of $17.29 implies an upside potential of 14.3% at current levels.