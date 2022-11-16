Cisco Systems Shares (NASDAQ: CSCO) Climb after Earnings Beat

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) are up in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.86, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.83 per share.

In addition, sales increased 6% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $13.6 billion. This was also higher than the $13.288 billion that analysts were looking for.

Is CSCO Stock a Buy or Sell?

CSCO stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys, 11 Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average CSCO stock price target of $52.62 implies 18.43% upside potential.

