Shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) fell more than 14% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to an analyst downgrade from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jay Olsen changed his rating from Buy to Hold while removing his price target altogether.

This comes after the company failed its phase 2 trial for its antihypertensive agent Baxdrostat.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $41.25 on CINC stock, implying 236.19% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

