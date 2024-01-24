Chipotle Mexican Grill (NASDAQ:CMG) Plans Seasonal Hiring Blitz for Spring

“Seasonal hiring” is not a new concept. But usually, it’s applied to retailers about to go into the Christmas rush who need a few extra hands to make sure customers don’t have to wait too long and go somewhere else to shop. But that rush hits Chipotle Mexican Grill (NASDAQ:CMG) locations either a little later or a lot earlier, as it’s spring that’s the big rush time. Chipotle investors, meanwhile, rewarded this show of foresight with a fractional bump in share prices in Wednesday’s trading.

Typically, March through May is the busy season for Chipotle, and it means to ramp up its hiring ahead of that rush of folks out looking to spend a bit more time outdoors after spending a winter cooped up. Further, since much of Chipotle’s business is done in college towns, that means there’s a fall-off in business from June to August while the kids are away. And it’s on track to bring in 19,000 extra workers chain-wide to make up for the lack. That’s up 27% from what it was this time last year, suggesting that Chipotle looks for this spring to be even busier than last spring. But with restaurant workers increasingly harder to find, and younger folks looking for internships instead of restaurant work, Chipotle may have its work cut out for it.

An Offer You (Probably Shouldn’t) Refuse

In a bid to get those workers coming in, Chipotle is taking a page out of the Corleone book, and making an offer those potential workers, well, at least probably shouldn’t refuse. And Chipotle is indeed pulling out the stops on this one. It’s offering up to a 4% match on 401(k) contributions, as long as they’re making student loan payments. Employees also get access to the Cred.ai Visa credit card, a “financial well-being educational platform,” and six free sessions with their choice of a counselor or a mental health coach.

Is CMG Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on CMG stock based on 18 Buys and seven Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 49.07% rally in its share price over the past year, the average CVS price target of $2,438 per share implies 4.6% upside potential.

Disclosure