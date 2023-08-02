Chinese Tech Stocks Stumble Following Proposed Reforms

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Chinese Tech Stocks Stumble Following Proposed Reforms

Story Highlights

Today, China’s cyberspace regulator proposed some sweeping reforms to its smart device regulations. These changes dragged down Chinese tech stocks.

Chinese tech stocks including Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU), NetEase (NTES), and Bilibili (BILI) were trending lower in trading on Wednesday after China’s cyberspace regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) proposed some sweeping changes to regulations regarding smart devices. The regulator stated that it wanted tech companies that provide smart devices to restrict children under the age of 18 to a maximum of two hours a day on their smartphones.

In order to do this, the CAC wants tech companies to introduce “minor mode programmes” that would prohibit children from accessing the internet on their mobile devices during the hours from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. The regulators made it clear that smart device providers would have to set time limits. According to these proposed reforms, users in the age group of 16 to 18 years old would be allowed two hours a day, while children in the age group between eight and 16 years old and children below eight years would get one hour and eight minutes respectively, on their devices.

However, the CAC has added that service providers will give parents the option to opt out of the time limits set for their children. These proposed changes are open to public feedback until September 2.

China’s macroeconomic woes and its strained trading relationship with the U.S. has dragged down the iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) by more than 10% in the past six months.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BABA

Opening Day: Blockchain company Earlyworks debuts on Nasdaq
The FlyOpening Day: Blockchain company Earlyworks debuts on Nasdaq
3d ago
PWM
BABA
#SocialStocks: Twitter rebrands to X
AMZN
BABA
BABA Stock Gains after Providing Support for Meta’s Llama 2 AI System
BABA
META
More BABA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BABA

Opening Day: Blockchain company Earlyworks debuts on Nasdaq
The FlyOpening Day: Blockchain company Earlyworks debuts on Nasdaq
3d ago
PWM
BABA
#SocialStocks: Twitter rebrands to X
The Fly#SocialStocks: Twitter rebrands to X
7d ago
AMZN
BABA
BABA Stock Gains after Providing Support for Meta’s Llama 2 AI System
Market NewsBABA Stock Gains after Providing Support for Meta’s Llama 2 AI System
7d ago
BABA
META
More BABA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >