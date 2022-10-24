Chinese Stocks Spooked by Xi’s Speech; BABA and NIO in Pre-Market Freefall

Chinese stocks are falling hard in pre-market trading, after re-elected President Xi’s speech indicated that the country will focus on political ideology instead of economic growth and cooperation.

Nio (NIO) stock has fallen 11.9%, and Alibaba (BABA) stock has dropped by 11.4% in pre-market trading. Another popular Chinese stock, JD.com (JD) has plunged more than 15% in pre-market trades, and Pinduoduo (PDD) has dropped 13.8%.

What is the Issue with Alibaba Stock?

BABA stock has already dropped 40% year-to-date, showing the company’s weakest growth ever. The lagging Chinese economy has taken effect on this former powerhouse.

Nevertheless, analysts have continued to maintain a positive outlook on Alibaba stock, giving it 11 Buy ratings in the past three months, implying an upside of nearly 100%. It remains to be seen how today’s events might impact the analysts’ thoughts about BABA.