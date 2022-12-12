Chinese Names Skid as Fed Meet looms Large

Major Chinese names have been on a tear recently with the prospect of China finally stepping out of the shadows of COVID-19 and the threat of delisting in the U.S. receding for many a name.

Nonetheless, concerns remain that the recent spate of anti-restriction protests across the country could very well be just the tip of the iceberg. Chinese citizens resorted to novel ways to organize gatherings and skirt the central government’s all-seeing eye.

Now, with CPI numbers in the U.S. expected tomorrow and the Fed meeting on Wednesday looming large, a number of Chinese stocks are trending lower today and leading the market decliners names in early trading.

Shares of entertainment services provider Bilibili (BILI) are down 12% and holding company Miniso Group (MNSO) is down 9% as well.

Further, top K-12 education name TAL Education (TAL) too is down 16% as fears of further regulatory actions remain an overhang on the sector. Personal finance platform Lufax (LU) too has tanked nearly 11% today already.

The slide in share prices comes even as the Chinese government is looking to keep growth ticking after severe COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

The Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares ETF (YINN) has now shed 75% over the past 52 weeks.

