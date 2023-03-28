Chinese EV Company Bestpath IoT to go Public via $1.2B SPAC Deal

Bestpath IoT Technology Co., a China-based maker of hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered vehicles, has entered into an agreement to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU) in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.

Following the merger, Bestpath will operate under a holding entity called Bestpath Group Limited, which will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The current shareholders of Bestpath will retain a majority of the outstanding shares of the combined entity. Also, Bestpath will designate most of the proposed directors on the combined company’s board.

Bestpath founder and CEO Kecheng Liu believes that the transaction with Aquaron will help accelerate the company’s growth plan and expand its market footprint in the hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered electric vehicle (EV) market. Founded in 2019, Bestpath has a research and development facility in Shanghai to help achieve its goal of building an innovative hydrogen energy ecosystem.

Aquaron, a blank check company seeking a business combination in the new energy sector, raised about $50 million through its initial public offering (IPO) in October 2022.

SPACs became highly popular in 2020 and early 2021 and were considered the preferred way for companies to go public. However, they lost ground due to regulatory hurdles and reduced appetite for risky high-growth stocks because of macro pressures. SPACs raise capital through an IPO and use the proceeds to merge with a private company and take it public, generally within two years.

