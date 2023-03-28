Chinese EV Company Bestpath IoT to go Public via $1.2B SPAC Deal

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Chinese EV Company Bestpath IoT to go Public via $1.2B SPAC Deal

Story Highlights

China-based company Bestpath IoT has agreed to go public in the U.S. through a merger with a SPAC in a deal valued at about $1.2 billion.

Bestpath IoT Technology Co., a China-based maker of hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered vehicles, has entered into an agreement to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU) in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.   

Following the merger, Bestpath will operate under a holding entity called Bestpath Group Limited, which will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The current shareholders of Bestpath will retain a majority of the outstanding shares of the combined entity. Also, Bestpath will designate most of the proposed directors on the combined company’s board.

Bestpath founder and CEO Kecheng Liu believes that the transaction with Aquaron will help accelerate the company’s growth plan and expand its market footprint in the hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered electric vehicle (EV) market. Founded in 2019, Bestpath has a research and development facility in Shanghai to help achieve its goal of building an innovative hydrogen energy ecosystem.  

Aquaron, a blank check company seeking a business combination in the new energy sector, raised about $50 million through its initial public offering (IPO) in October 2022.

SPACs became highly popular in 2020 and early 2021 and were considered the preferred way for companies to go public. However, they lost ground due to regulatory hurdles and reduced appetite for risky high-growth stocks because of macro pressures. SPACs raise capital through an IPO and use the proceeds to merge with a private company and take it public, generally within two years.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AQU

Bestpath Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: AQU)
Press ReleasesBestpath Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: AQU)
23h ago
AQU
More AQU Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AQU

Bestpath Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: AQU)
Press ReleasesBestpath Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: AQU)
23h ago
AQU
More AQU Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >