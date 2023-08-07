tiprankstipranks
Chinadata Gains As Bain Moves Closer to Acquisition
Market News

Chinadata Gains As Bain Moves Closer to Acquisition

Story Highlights

Chinadata shares are ticking higher today on reports that Bain Capital is close to securing a final deal and may even sweeten its offer to take the data center solutions provider private.

Shares of data center solutions provider Chinadata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) are in focus today on reports that Bain Capital is close to acquiring the company.

Bain has made a $8 per American Depository Share (ADS) offer for Chinadata and now, discussions are ongoing to zero in on a final valuation. Further, Bain has already locked in financing to acquire stakes from minority investors and a final transaction could come as soon as this month.

A final deal is yet to be chalked out and interestingly, Chinadata also received a $9.20 per ADS offer from the China Merchants Capital last month. While this is the superior offer, Bloomberg noted that Chinadata may not accept it and Bain could potentially sweeten its offer to bag the deal.  

Meanwhile, the Street has an $11.11 consensus price target on Chinadata alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating.  This points to a hefty 39.2% potential upside in the stock on top of a ~10.5% price gain over the past month alone.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

