Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Skyrockets 100% after Financing Update

Specialty retailer of children’s apparel and accessories The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) skyrocketed by more than 80% in trading after it issued a shareholder update regarding its financing issue. The company stated that Snowball Compounding and parties related to Mithaq Capital own around 54% of its outstanding shares.

PLCE added that these investors intend to nominate 11 persons to the company’s Board of Directors at its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The company will enter into discussions with Mithaq for the provision of financing to assist with its liquidity needs. Mithaq’s unsolicited acquisition of PLCE shares has triggered a Change of Control “thereby causing an Event of Default under the Company’s Amended and Restated Credit Agreement”. This has resulted in prompting the company’s talks with lenders for a waiver.

Last week, PLCE was on shaky ground after the company flagged liquidity concerns as of February 3, the specialty retailer had a total liquidity of around $45 million. This includes $13 million of cash and cash equivalents and around $32 million under its credit facility.

What Is the Stock Price Target for Children’s Place?

Over the past year, PLCE has plunged by more than 15%. Only three analysts have covered PLCE stock over the past three months with a consensus rating of Moderate Sell with two Holds and one Sell. The average PLCE price target of $14 implies a downside potential of 63.2% at current levels.