Chevron Gets Aggressive with Buybacks and Dividends

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Chevron Gets Aggressive with Buybacks and Dividends

Oil giant Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is hitting the ground running in 2023. Not only did it roll out a major new stock buyback plan, but it’s also made rival Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) collective eyes pop with a new dividend plan as well. Investors welcomed the news based on Chevron’s run-up in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

Chevron kicked off its big sweep by announcing a buyback plan. A fairly normal exercise at the corporate level, but this one was a bellringer due to its sheer size of $75 billion. The part that made Exxon likely choke on its light sweet crude came from a planned hike in Chevron’s dividend, boosting the total by 6%. That puts Chevron’s dividend yield at 3.4%, which just edges past Exxon’s yield of 3.2%.

Chevron will likely need some goodwill ahead as it faces the wrath of the Biden White House. President Biden recently threatened Chevron with higher taxes, along with other energy companies who were, as Biden puts it, engaging in “war profiteering.” That’s a situation Chevron’s CEO, Mike Wirth, moved swiftly to defuse. He noted that Chevron was “in contact” with the White House on several different fronts, noting that “…sometimes, we have different ideas” of how to achieve common goals like affordable prices and stable markets.

Both Exxon and Chevron are rated as Moderate Buys by analysts. Chevron stock’s average price target of $193.94 gives it 3.51% upside potential, while Exxon stock’s $122.63 average price target gives it 4.35% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CVX

Oil Trading Daily: Oil Closes Higher; Natural Gas Plummets
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Closes Higher; Natural Gas Plummets
28m ago
AR
COP
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Q4 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
CVX
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Closes Near $80, Nat Gas Gets Hammered
BE
COP
More CVX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CVX

Oil Trading Daily: Oil Closes Higher; Natural Gas Plummets
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Closes Higher; Natural Gas Plummets
28m ago
AR
COP
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Q4 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
Market NewsChevron (NYSE:CVX) Q4 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
11h ago
CVX
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Closes Near $80, Nat Gas Gets Hammered
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Closes Near $80, Nat Gas Gets Hammered
1d ago
BE
COP
More CVX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >