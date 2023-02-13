Checkpoint Up after Q4 Beat

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Checkpoint Up after Q4 Beat

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP)  were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Monday as the software company beat estimates both on the topline and bottom line. Adjusted Earnings increased 9% year-over-year to $2.45 per share, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.36 per share.

Total revenues rose 7% year-over-year to $638 million, surpassing estimates by $1.76 million.

During Q4, CHKP bought back shares worth $325 million. The company’s Board of Directors authorized the expansion of its current stock buyback program to $2 billion. Under this extended program, CHKP will be able to continue buying back shares worth $325 million every quarter.

Overall, Wall Street analysts are sidelined about CHKP stock with a Hold consensus rating based on four Buys, six Holds and two Sells.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Introduces Quantum SD-WAN to Protect Branch Offices Unifying Best Security and Optimized Internet Connectivity
Press ReleasesCheck Point Software Introduces Quantum SD-WAN to Protect Branch Offices Unifying Best Security and Optimized Internet Connectivity
42m ago
CHKP
January 2023’s Most Wanted Malware: Infostealer Vidar Makes a Return while Earth Bogle njRAT Malware Campaign Strikes
CHKP
Check Point Software Reports Fourth Quarter and 2022 Full Year Results
CHKP
More CHKP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Introduces Quantum SD-WAN to Protect Branch Offices Unifying Best Security and Optimized Internet Connectivity
Press ReleasesCheck Point Software Introduces Quantum SD-WAN to Protect Branch Offices Unifying Best Security and Optimized Internet Connectivity
42m ago
CHKP
January 2023’s Most Wanted Malware: Infostealer Vidar Makes a Return while Earth Bogle njRAT Malware Campaign Strikes
Press ReleasesJanuary 2023’s Most Wanted Malware: Infostealer Vidar Makes a Return while Earth Bogle njRAT Malware Campaign Strikes
2h ago
CHKP
Check Point Software Reports Fourth Quarter and 2022 Full Year Results
Press ReleasesCheck Point Software Reports Fourth Quarter and 2022 Full Year Results
3h ago
CHKP
More CHKP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >