Market News

ChatGPT Heats Things up for Alphabet, Microsoft

If you haven’t been living under a rock over the past few days then you are sure to have come across the barrage of discussions on the web about the AI Chatbot ChatGPT, which is created by OpenAI.

OpenAI was set up by multiple founders including Elon Musk seven years ago and has released multiple versions of GPT until now. The chatbot has been making waves for its natural language processing and text responses which have been far better than anything until now.

ChatGPT has already crossed one million users and has been able to accommodate a wide range of requests including churning out functional codes, creating applications, and generating video scripts.

The user experience already scores massive points over the present search experience offered by Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)  or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). While users have to keep refining their queries and plow through multiple results for information on traditional search engines, ChatGPT allows users to go deeper with follow-on queries.

While the chatbot is currently trained for data up to 2021 only, the limitation could be resolved in its subsequent avatars.

This development could fairly place the onus on Google and Microsoft to refine their own search engines. Nonetheless, the two tech giants currently have the advantage of massive data troves and their ecosystem of other integrated applications and solutions.

One thing is certain, generative AI is progressing with leaps and bounds and current market stalwarts have to be on the edge. The Street, in the meantime, has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Alphabet alongside an average price target of $127.83.

Read full Disclosure

