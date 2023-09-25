ChatGPT Gets Update: Can Now See, Hear, and Talk

OpenAI, which is backed with substantial funding from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and famed for its ChatGPT chatbot, recently unveiled that the bot can now visually interpret, audibly comprehend, and verbally respond. In a recent blog post, OpenAI elaborated that users can now chat vocally with ChatGPT, share visuals, and get replies. The evolution stems from a sophisticated text-to-speech model that’s impressive in mimicking human speech nuances, thanks to some professional voice actors and OpenAI’s in-house speech recognition, Whisper.

The chatbot’s newly-acquired ‘voice’ is accessible via iOS and Android apps, though users will need to activate this feature. Meanwhile, its image-interpretation upgrade is universally available. For the eager, OpenAI mentioned a phased rollout of these features, with priority given to Plus and Enterprise users in the next couple of weeks. A broader release for the rest of the user and developer community will follow, though the exact dates remain under wraps.

What is the Future Price of MSFT Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on MSFT stock based on 30 Buys, four Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. In addition, the average price target of $397.19 per share implies 25.07% upside potential.

