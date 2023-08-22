Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Trim Jobs and Real Estate Footprint

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Trim Jobs and Real Estate Footprint
Market News

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Trim Jobs and Real Estate Footprint

Story Highlights

Charles Schwab plans to cut jobs and downsize its real estate footprint to generate incremental cost savings.

Financial services company Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) revealed in a recent SEC filing that it plans to cut jobs and is downsizing its real estate footprint. The move is part of the company’s actions to streamline its operations as it prepares for the post-integration of its operations with TD Ameritrade. 

Charles Schwab announced the acquisition of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in 2019 and completed the transaction in 2020. However, the company said integrating Schwab’s and TD Ameritrade’s operations will likely take 18 to 36 months. Moreover, Schwab and TD Ameritrade continued to operate as separate broker-dealers until the integration of their operations. 

During its Summer Business Update conference call in July, its CEO, Walt Bettinger, said that the company transitioned millions of Ameritrade’s clients over to Schwab in the first half of 2023.  

As Charles Schwab prepares for post-integration, it plans to lower its operating costs by reducing its headcount and closing certain corporate offices, resulting in cost savings of at least $500 million annually. Nevertheless, the company would also incur employee compensation and facility exit costs of approximately $400 to $500 million related to its planned action. Additionally, it anticipates incurring most of these costs in the second half of 2023 and in 2024 as well.

Is Charles Schwab a Good Stock to Buy Now? 

Integrating TD Ameritrade’s operations will enhance SCHW’s scale and portfolio and support its revenue growth. In addition, it would drive efficiency and automation and generate expense savings, which would cushion its earnings. However, the ongoing deposit outflows are keeping analysts cautious. 

With 12 Buy, two Hold, and one Sell recommendations, Charles Schwab stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock is down about 28% year-to-date. However, analysts’ average price target of $73.80 implies 24.24% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SCHW

Schwab Stock (NYSE:SCHW): TD Ameritrade Integration is Just a Temporary Problem
Stock Analysis & IdeasSchwab Stock (NYSE:SCHW): TD Ameritrade Integration is Just a Temporary Problem
7d ago
SCHW
“Temporarily Lower Net Flows” Strike at Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), Stock Sinks
SCHW
Charles Schwab reports total client assets $8.24T as of month-end July
SCHW
More SCHW Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SCHW

Schwab Stock (NYSE:SCHW): TD Ameritrade Integration is Just a Temporary Problem
Stock Analysis & IdeasSchwab Stock (NYSE:SCHW): TD Ameritrade Integration is Just a Temporary Problem
7d ago
SCHW
“Temporarily Lower Net Flows” Strike at Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), Stock Sinks
Market News“Temporarily Lower Net Flows” Strike at Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), Stock Sinks
8d ago
SCHW
Charles Schwab reports total client assets $8.24T as of month-end July
The FlyCharles Schwab reports total client assets $8.24T as of month-end July
8d ago
SCHW
More SCHW Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >