Charles River Plunges after Monkey Troubles Set In

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Charles River Plunges after Monkey Troubles Set In

Earnings season can mean big things for stocks, including huge upswings or downside plunges. Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) found out as much today when it brought out its earnings report and future productions. The news was enough to send Charles River careening downward in Wednesday afternoon trading.

The good news for Charles River came with its earnings report. Not only did it post a win on earnings, it also landed a win with revenue too. Earnings came in at $2.98 per share, readily beating estimates that called for $2.75. It also handily walked over the earnings per share figures from the same time last year, which stood at $2.49. Charles River posted revenue of $1.1 billion for the quarter, beating estimates by 5.52%.

However, the bad news came from two angles. First, there was the matter of future projections. Charles River expects between 1.5% and 4.5% revenue growth, which likely wasn’t that impressive to investors. Second, there was the matter of the monkey troubles. The Department of Justice in the United States is currently investigating several shipments of non-human primates (NHPs) from a Cambodian firm to Charles River. Charles River then suspended its dealings with the Cambodian operation. That’s a move that will cost the company between $80 million and $160 million in sales, according to Evercore ISI analyst Elizabeth Anderson.

Meanwhile, Charles River insiders don’t seem too confident, based on insider trading reports. Indeed, Insider confidence in Charles River is currently considered Negative, as they sold a combined total of $1.8 million in shares just in the last three months.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CRL

Charles River acquires SAMDI Tech for $50M cash
The FlyCharles River acquires SAMDI Tech for $50M cash
23d ago
CRL
iVexSol closes $23.8M Series A-3 financing
BMY
CRL
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
BA
BK
More CRL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CRL

Charles River acquires SAMDI Tech for $50M cash
The FlyCharles River acquires SAMDI Tech for $50M cash
23d ago
CRL
iVexSol closes $23.8M Series A-3 financing
The FlyiVexSol closes $23.8M Series A-3 financing
27d ago
BMY
CRL
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
1M ago
BA
BK
More CRL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >