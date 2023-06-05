ChargePoint Sell-off “Overblown,” Says Gabelli’s Sponheimer

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

ChargePoint Sell-off “Overblown,” Says Gabelli’s Sponheimer

ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) recently posted its earnings report, and the news was not good. In fact, it was bad enough to cause a hefty sell-off after it hit. However, a recent bit of good news arrived. Sadly for investors, it wasn’t enough to pull ChargePoint out of a slump in Monday’s trading.

The word from Brian Sponheimer, portfolio manager with Gabelli, noted that ChargePoint’s earnings weren’t all that bad, only missing analyst consensus estimates on earnings by $0.03 and beating expectations on revenue. Revenue projections were also at the top of ChargePoint’s range, and operating expenses were roughly the same as they were the previous quarter. ChargePoint still represents a “top pick” in the sector, Sponheimer noted, calling the sell-off that followed the earnings report “overblown.”

Even as Sponheimer talked up the stock, several issues stepped in to cast doubt on shares. ChargePoint’s guidance was something of a disaster, with even the top of the range coming in about $9 million under analyst projections. ChargePoint also noted the recent Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Ford (NYSE:F) partnership on electric vehicle charging systems but believed that it could still come out ahead on the other side. And with competition coming up fast and ChargePoint’s valuation already proving troublesome to some analysts, the end result isn’t all that great.

However, the bulk of analysts are on ChargePoint’s side. With 10 Buy ratings and three Holds, ChargePoint stock qualifies as a Strong Buy. Better yet, with an average price target of $15.67 per share, it offers investors an upside potential of 79.39%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on F

Ford Rises on Analyst Nod
Market NewsFord Rises on Analyst Nod
31m ago
F
Ford Revenues Rise despite Drop in EV Sales
F
Why Ford’s Stock (NYSE:F) is Primed for Further Growth in 2023
F
More F Latest News >

More News & Analysis on F

Ford Rises on Analyst Nod
Market NewsFord Rises on Analyst Nod
31m ago
F
Ford Revenues Rise despite Drop in EV Sales
Market NewsFord Revenues Rise despite Drop in EV Sales
3d ago
F
Why Ford’s Stock (NYSE:F) is Primed for Further Growth in 2023
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy Ford’s Stock (NYSE:F) is Primed for Further Growth in 2023
5d ago
F
More F Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >