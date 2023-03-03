ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Tank on Q4 Miss

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Tank on Q4 Miss

Story Highlights

ChargePoint reported weaker-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results. Nevertheless, the company’s revenues increased 93% in the reported quarter.

ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) stock tanked more than 13% in Thursday’s extended trade after the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results missed estimates. The company provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and solutions globally.

ChargePoint’s Q4 net loss of $0.23 per share remained flat year-over-year but came wider than the Street’s estimate of a loss of $0.19 per share. Meanwhile, revenue increased by 93% to $152.8 million but missed analysts’ expectations of $164.6 million.

The upside in the top line can be attributed to higher contributions from Networked charging systems and Subscription revenues. Nevertheless, the reported revenue remained below the company’s guidance range of $160 million to $170 million. This was due to lower demand in North America in December 2022 and supply chain issues for certain hardware products.

Looking forward, ChargePoint expects the fiscal first-quarter revenue to be between $122 million and $132 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 56% at the midpoint.  

Is CHPT a Buy Now?

ChargePoint targeting multiple lines of business, including fleet, residential, and commercial, is a positive factor. Also, the company’s growing customer base and efforts to expand its charging network indicate long-term growth potential.

Turning to Wall Street, CHPT stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and one Hold. The average stock price target is $16.60, implying 47.4% upside potential from the current level. Shares of the company have gained about 24% so far in 2023.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CHPT

What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
The FlyWhat You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
4d ago
CHPT
What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
CHPT
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
ABUS
ALNY
More CHPT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CHPT

What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
The FlyWhat You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
4d ago
CHPT
What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
The FlyWhat You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
4d ago
CHPT
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
7d ago
ABUS
ALNY
More CHPT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >