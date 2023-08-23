Chamath Palihapitiya’s SPAC Plunges, Cries of “Pump and Dump” Follow

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Chamath Palihapitiya’s SPAC Plunges, Cries of “Pump and Dump” Follow
Market News

Chamath Palihapitiya’s SPAC Plunges, Cries of “Pump and Dump” Follow

Story Highlights

Chamath Palihapitiya proved a winner with SPACs, but there is an outcry challenging his wins.

Back when the pandemic was firing up, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) started up in earnest. And for Chamath Palihapitiya, it was enough of a development to make himself a name. However, this early investor in Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is seeing his fortunes turn around, and his own SPAC nosedive in value.

Palihapitiya made not only a name for himself, but also a fortune; he personally put up $750 million to launch his own SPAC, in which he put significant investment in both Virgin Galactic and Clover Health. Yet at least some of that money, based on public filings, was directly borrowed from Credit Suisse, and investors are already getting unsettled, with cries of “pump and dump” emerging. In fact, reports note the average Chamath SPAC is down 77% from its purchase since Chamath himself tweeted “trust the process,” a line which seems to be driving investors toward the door.

For his part, though, Palihapitiya puts more blame on the culture than any move he’s made. He recently sent out screenshots from a Bloomberg article, detailing how Southern states—with their more conservative character and lesser tendency toward “woke” thinking—were contributing more to the United States’ GDP than the Northeastern DC / New York / Boston corridor for the first time in American history. How that connects with Palihapitiya’s own investment failings is less than clear, but for those who believe that woke is a problem, it’s all the ammunition they needed.

As for Palihapitiya’s investments, they have not done so well of late, though both are up in today’s trading, slightly. Both Virgin Galactic and Clover Health are considered Moderate Sell stocks by analyst consensus. However, Virgin Galactic maintains a 25.67% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $3.50 per share. Meanwhile, Clover Health’s average price target of $1.20 gives it a 10.11% downside risk.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on CLOV

Clover Health price target raised to $1.50 from $1 at Citi
The FlyClover Health price target raised to $1.50 from $1 at Citi
12d ago
CLOV
Unusually active option classes on open August 9th
MQ
UNG
Clover Health sees FY23 insurance revenue $1.2B-$1.23B
CLOV
More CLOV Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CLOV

Clover Health price target raised to $1.50 from $1 at Citi
The FlyClover Health price target raised to $1.50 from $1 at Citi
12d ago
CLOV
Unusually active option classes on open August 9th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open August 9th
14d ago
MQ
UNG
Clover Health sees FY23 insurance revenue $1.2B-$1.23B
The FlyClover Health sees FY23 insurance revenue $1.2B-$1.23B
15d ago
CLOV
More CLOV Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >