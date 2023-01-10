Cenovus (TSE:CVE) to Face Another Quarter of Reduced Production

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Cenovus (TSE:CVE) to Face Another Quarter of Reduced Production

Story Highlights

Winter storms wreaked havoc with Cenovus’ production capacity in December. The company expects production challenges through 1Q23 as well. 

Canada-based oil and energy producer Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) said on Sunday that the headwinds that affected its output in the last quarter of 2022 will continue to affect its first quarter of 2023 as well.

Extreme weather conditions, including winter storms at its U.S. and Canadian refining facilities, interfered with its downstream throughput in 4Q22 and are still persisting. This is expected to reflect in the 4Q earnings results that will tentatively be released on February 16, 2023.

Moreover, recent third-party pipeline outages also tampered with Cenovus’ post-production activities recently.

However, the good news is that the company’s Lima Refinery is now operating at full capacity, and Cenovus expects the Lloydminster Upgrader and Borger Refinery to start operating at full capacity in mid-January. Additionally, the Wood River Refinery, which is operating at around 65% capacity right now, is expected to ramp up production in 1Q23.

The company remains committed to the safety of employees, which explains why it is taking it slow when it comes to ramping up its production capacity in the winter. Cenovus has set aside $4 billion to $4.5 billion for investment in operations for 2023, which includes about $2.8 billion of sustaining capital to maintain safe, reliable, and continued operations.

Is Cenovus Energy a Good Buy?

Wall Street is bullish on Cenovus, with a Strong Buy rating based on eight Buys and one Hold. The average price target of C$33.65 indicates an upside potential of 32% in the next 12 months.       

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy provides update on Downstream operations
Press ReleasesCenovus Energy provides update on Downstream operations
1d ago
CVE
Cenovus Energy put volume heavy and directionally bearish
CVE
Cenovus Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish
CVE
More CVE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy provides update on Downstream operations
Press ReleasesCenovus Energy provides update on Downstream operations
1d ago
CVE
Cenovus Energy put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyCenovus Energy put volume heavy and directionally bearish
7d ago
CVE
Cenovus Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyCenovus Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish
11d ago
CVE
More CVE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >