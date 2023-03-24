tiprankstipranks
Market News

Celsius Snaps Up after Wedbush Takes Notice

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) isn’t exactly the biggest name in its field. But for those who favor non-alcoholic drinks that aren’t packed with sugar, then it’s likely appealed to at least some of that market. It’s also appealed to some analysts, too, as Celsius got a little more snap in its step after analysts gave it a new accolade.

Specifically, Celsius’ new honor comes from Wedbush, where analysts Gerald Pascarelli and Antoine Legault noted that their meetings with Celsius management went pretty well indeed. During those meetings, Pascarelli and Legault found out about how Celsius would leverage its new partnership arrangement with powerhouse drinks maker PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP).

In fact, the duo came away from said meetings with a new perspective: there is a lot of upward potential in the energy drinks market. That was enough to declare Celsius a “top overall pick.”

The remainder of analysts providing coverage of Celsius definitely agree. Analyst consensus almost unanimously declares Celsius stock a Strong Buy. Further, it enjoys 31.07% upside potential, thanks to an average price target of $118 per share.

More News & Analysis on CELH

Celsius Holdings put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyCelsius Holdings put volume heavy and directionally bearish
21d ago
CELH
Celsius Holdings price target lowered to $110 from $120 at Roth MKM
CELH
Celsius Holdings reports Q4 EPS (37c), consensus (10c)
CELH
More CELH Latest News >

