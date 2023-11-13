Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Slips as Investors Ignore Buy Rating at Jefferies

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Slips as Investors Ignore Buy Rating at Jefferies
Market News

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Slips as Investors Ignore Buy Rating at Jefferies

Story Highlights

Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Celsius Holdings with a Buy rating.

Analysts at investment firm Jefferies, led by Kaumil Gajrawala, began their coverage of fitness drink manufacturer Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) with a Buy rating and a price target of $217. Despite the bullish prediction, CELH shares fell over 5% in Monday’s trading session.

Indeed, the analysts said Celsius Holdings can grow its market share in the Energy Drinks segment, which currently sits at 9%, thanks to its distribution partnership with Pepsi. Indeed, Gajrawala forecasts revenue to reach $3.3 billion by 2027, equating to a CAGR of 26% from 2023 levels.

Furthermore, Celsius only holds a 4% market share in the $81 billion “Energy+” sector. The analyst added that this segment, comprised of sports drinks and RTD tea/coffee, is 3.6 times larger than the energy drinks sector. Therefore, there is significant room for growth.

In addition, Gajrawala is optimistic about Celsius’ expansion into the Canadian and European markets, anticipating that 6% of its sales will come from those markets by 2027.

What is the Future Stock Price for CELH?

With six Buys, CELH has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. The average CELH price target of $192.67 per share implies 17.18% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, CELH stock has gained 16.8% so far this year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Slips as Investors Ignore Buy Rating at Jefferies
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Short Report: Bears scale back on Celsius after blowout earnings
The FlyShort Report: Bears scale back on Celsius after blowout earnings
2d ago
CELH
EBIX
Celsius Holdings price target raised to $250 from $230 at B. Riley
The FlyCelsius Holdings price target raised to $250 from $230 at B. Riley
5d ago
CELH
Celsius Holdings price target raised to $200 at Ladenburg ahead of stock split
The FlyCelsius Holdings price target raised to $200 at Ladenburg ahead of stock split
5d ago
CELH
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >