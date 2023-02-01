Celsius’ Examination Reveals Ugly Practices of Crypto Lenders

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Celsius’ Examination Reveals Ugly Practices of Crypto Lenders

Story Highlights

Cryptocurrency lender Celsius is being probed for its faulty accounting and operational practices. A report by an independent examiner revealed lax practices that may even be followed by other lenders.

A court-appointed examiner’s report revealed the ugly practices of cryptocurrency lender Celsius Holdings. As per the report, Celsius used customers’ Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) holdings to buy its proprietary CEL tokens. These tokens were used to pay high yields on its “earn/interest-bearing accounts” as well as to bolster the value of CEL tokens by pumping demand.

Notably, Celsius was unable to earn high yields from the investments it made and hence sold customers’ digital assets to meet service obligations. At the same time, Celsius insiders made millions as a result of the high price of CEL tokens. The report also stated that the firm’s founders, Alex Mashinsky and Daniel Leon, earned $68.7 million and at least $9.7 million, respectively, by selling their CEL tokens between 2018 and July 2022.

The report also pointed out other drawbacks in Celsius’ practices. Notably, Celsius was always short of customers’ deposits of cryptocurrencies. Further, there was a stark contrast between the company’s marketing about its business models and how they actually operated. Celsius even failed to properly vet the counterparties to whom it loaned customers’ coins.

To add to customers’ woes, a recent ruling by Judge Martin Glenn, who is presiding over Celsius’ bankruptcy case, ruled in favor of Celsius’ ownership of customers’ cryptocurrency deposits.

Is Bitcoin a Good Investment?

Bitcoin is currently trading at a 66.9% discount from its all-time high of $68,978.64 touched on November 10, 2021. Currently, the digital asset world remains murky, with no clarity in sight. And hence, investors must be prudent and alert if they invest in cryptocurrencies.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BTC-USD

Marathon Digital Produces 45% More BTC MoM in January
Market NewsMarathon Digital Produces 45% More BTC MoM in January
2d ago
MARA
This Week in Crypto: Fed Rate Hike Spurs Market-Wide Gains
This Week in Crypto: Web3 and Metaverse Tokens Spark Rallies
More BTC-USD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BTC-USD

Marathon Digital Produces 45% More BTC MoM in January
Market NewsMarathon Digital Produces 45% More BTC MoM in January
2d ago
MARA
This Week in Crypto: Fed Rate Hike Spurs Market-Wide Gains
Stock Analysis & IdeasThis Week in Crypto: Fed Rate Hike Spurs Market-Wide Gains
3d ago
This Week in Crypto: Web3 and Metaverse Tokens Spark Rallies
Stock Analysis & IdeasThis Week in Crypto: Web3 and Metaverse Tokens Spark Rallies
10d ago
More BTC-USD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >