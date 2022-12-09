Cathie Wood’s ARK Fund Proves to be a Cash Sink

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Cathie Wood’s ARK Fund Proves to be a Cash Sink

2022 so far hasn’t proven anyone’s idea of a great year for stocks. Some parts have done better than others, but overall, the current situation doesn’t look good. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest (ARKK) fund is one of those parts that hasn’t done especially well, though perhaps, not as bad as some others.

The Ark fund did wonders in 2020 and seemed to win big, thanks in large part to the ARK Innovation ETF. The performance that the fund saw that year was sufficient to pull in over $20 billion in inflows in 2021. Yet a lot of those investors were left with little more than regret. So far, the ARK family of funds lost around $1.3 billion in total over the last 10 years.

Much of that loss can be traced back to two major failings: losses at the ARK Genomic Revolution fund (ARKG) and the ARK Fintech Innovation fund (ARKF). The ARK Fintech Innovation fund lost close to two-thirds of its value against this time last year.

While certainly, ARK had a terrible year, it was hardly alone in the field. ARK turned out to be only the fifth largest destroyer of wealth, and the losses seen at other funds were far worse than ARK’s.

For instance, Barclays (NYSE:BCS) posted destruction over double that seen at ARK, coming in at $2.845.8 billion. Kraneshares edged Barclays out for third at $3.026.38 billion destroyed, and Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) came in at number one, with just under $7.4 billion in wealth destroyed.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on CS

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock Gains on Successful Capital Raising
Market NewsCredit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock Gains on Successful Capital Raising
6h ago
CS
Credit Suisse says 98.2% of rights exercised in offering
CS
Credit Suisse chairman says outflows have ‘stabilised,’ Reuters reports
CS
More CS Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on CS

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock Gains on Successful Capital Raising
Market NewsCredit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock Gains on Successful Capital Raising
6h ago
CS
Credit Suisse says 98.2% of rights exercised in offering
The FlyCredit Suisse says 98.2% of rights exercised in offering
1d ago
CS
Credit Suisse chairman says outflows have ‘stabilised,’ Reuters reports
The FlyCredit Suisse chairman says outflows have ‘stabilised,’ Reuters reports
4d ago
CS
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >