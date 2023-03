Cathie Wood‘s ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) has made its first purchase of the tech giant, Microsoft (MSFT). Wood’s ARKW bought 40,957 shares of Microsoft worth $11 million with a weightage of 0.9% in the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF.

This purchase would be the 26th largest holding in the ARKW portfolio.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) has lost more than 38% of its value in the past year.