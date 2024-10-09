Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs Offload Robinhood Shares and Snap up Amazon, Coinbase Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs Offload Robinhood Shares and Snap up Amazon, Coinbase Stocks
Market News

Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs Offload Robinhood Shares and Snap up Amazon, Coinbase Stocks

Story Highlights

Ace hedge fund manager Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest ETFs made some interesting buy and sell trades yesterday. Let’s look at some of them in detail.

Ace hedge fund manager Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest ETFs (exchange-traded funds) offloaded shares of Robinhood Markets (HOOD), while snapping up Amazon (AMZN) and Coinbase Global (COIN) stocks. Specifically, these trades in Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) were reported on October 8.

ARK ETFs also added stocks of some other interesting names, including CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA), Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE), Gitlab (GTLB), and Meta Platforms (META) among others. At the same time, Wood sold shares of Markforged Holding Corp. (MKFG), Taiwan Semi (TSM), and Rocket Labs USA (RKLB) among other sell bets. Below is a glimpse of how some of these stocks compare on TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool.

As can be seen from the above chart, some of Wood’s calls are in stark contrast to analysts’ views, displaying her staunch belief in the stocks that she sees as disruptive.

Is Robinhood Stock a Buy Today?

Analysts remain divided on Robinhood stock. On TipRanks, HOOD stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell rating. Also, the average Robinhood Markets price target of $23.54 implies 8.1% downside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, HOOD shares have gained over 101%.

Robinhood Markets operates an online financial services portal. Three of ARK line of ETFs sold 1,421,431 HOOD shares yesterday, totaling $33.15 million. Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF was the biggest seller of HOOD stock. Following the sale on ARKK, Robinhood still stands at the 7th position in the ETF, representing 4.91% of the portfolio.

Is Amazon a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

Wall Street is highly optimistic about Amazon stock’s trajectory owing to its well-established business lines. On TipRanks, AMZN stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 43 Buys versus two Hold ratings. The average Amazon.com price target of $223.43 implies 22.3% upside potential from current levels. Amazon is the third largest trillion-dollar market cap company in the world, with its shares gaining 42.5% in the past year.

Wood’s ARKK ETF added 76,505 AMZN shares value at $13.83 million yesterday. Interestingly, Wood has shown considerable belief in Amazon’s prospects and has been steadily increasing its stake. Despite the consistent purchases, AMZN takes the 28th spot in ARKK’s portfolio, with a 0.74% representation.

Is Coinbase Stock a Buy?

With the recent pullback in cryptocurrency prices, analysts are divided on Coinbase stock. On TipRanks, COIN stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell rating. The average Coinbase Global price target of $258.17 implies a nearly 54% upside potential from current levels.

Wood’s ARKF ETF added 12,994 COIN shares worth $2.19 million yesterday. COIN takes the number two spot in ARKF, representing a 7.43% holding in the portfolio. Wood has always been bullish on the cryptocurrency world and Coinbase represents a major portion of ARK’s line of ETFs.

Disclosure

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment buys 76.5K shares of Amazon.com today
AMZN
Vince Condarcuri
Premium
Ark Invest: Palantir Can Take Market Share from Microsoft and Amazon
SPY
AMZN
Go Ad-Free with Our App