Cathie Wood is buying more of the crypto exchange platform Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). On Friday, ARK (ARKK) disclosed that it had bought another 162,325 shares of COIN worth $9.2 million. In the middle of last month, Wood’s ARK Invest bought COIN shares worth $3.3 million.

With this purchase, COIN has become the top holding for the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) just after Shopify (SHOP). ARKF now holds 10.4% of COIN.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has gained more than 25% year-to-date.